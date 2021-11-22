With the reshuffle and expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet on Sunday, November 21, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot resolved the months-long dispute and buried the hatchet. However, sparks of conflict remain in the party as several leaders have raised displeasure in the selection criteria of the ministers in the revamp. Senior Congress MLA and former minister Dayaram Parmar on Sunday raised his annoyance with the Congress party decided to not offer him a seat.

Having been dropped from the new list of ministers, senior Congress MLA Dayaram Parmar informed the party that he was upset with the Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan. Parmar wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and expressed his annoyance with the decision. The Congress leader attacked the party decision and claimed that there were ‘special qualifications' needed to be a minister in the new cabinet.

"It seems some special qualifications are needed to be a minister. Please tell me what are those qualifications so that I can acquire them in order to become a minister in the future," Parmar wrote in the letter accessed by ANI.

Parmar was a cabinet minister in Ashok Gehlot's previous tenure and was one of the aspirants from the Mewar region of the state. Apart from Parmar, leaders like Khiladi Ram Bairva and Jouhri Lal Meena also expressed their disappointment over the Cabinet expansion.

Congress Leader calls newly-inducted Minister Tikaram Juli 'corrupt'

Miffed by the party’s decision of inducting Tikaram Juli as a minister, Senior Congress leader Johari Lal Meena on Sunday alleged that Juli is a ‘corrupt man’ and people of Alwar are disappointed by him getting a position in the cabinet. Johari Lal Meena further extended his disapproval of giving Tikaram Juli a cabinet berth and demanded his removal from the party as well as cabinet.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, ''In our district Alwar, it is well known that Tikaram Juli is a corrupt man and that his family is involved in the collection of illegal funds. I asked the party leadership to remove him, but instead, he has been made a minister. I am against it.''

Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig

After rounds of consultation with the party high command, a total of 15 cabinet ministers have been inducted into the government, six from the Gehlot camp and five from Sachin Pilot’s group. Out of 15 ministers, 11 are appointed as Cabinet ministers and four are appointed as Ministers of State (MoS). Apart from this, the government has also appointed six MLAs: Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Sanyam Lodha, Ramkesh Meena, and Danish Abrar, as advisors to CM Ashok Gehlot.

Image: Facebook/ PTI