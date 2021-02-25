Congress MP Seeks Free COVID-19 Tests For International Flight Passengers Landing In India

Kerala Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to conduct a free COVID-19 test of all international air travelers arriving in India.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare gives directions that all passengers arriving at airports in India should compulsorily undertake RT-PCR test, costing Rs 1,700. The large expense would affect passengers who may be returning home after losing their jobs in foreign countries due to the pandemic situation," Haridas said in his letter.

"All countries are required the departure air travel for 72 hours prior to RT-PCR certificates and hence the repeated test at arrival station is a vain process. I, therefore, suggest that the test should be conducted for passengers at arrival free of cost, or should be entirely cancelled by the Government," she added.

Multi-disciplinary teams deployed in states

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support the state governments in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

As per an official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the administrations and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities for requisite COVID-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

The health ministry has advised states and UTs to critically review the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost.

