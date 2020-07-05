Congress' Nirupam & BJP's Somaiya Question Thackeray Govt On Revoking Transfer Of 10 DCPs

Slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the revoked transfer orders, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Sunday, alleged that the Home Ministry had issued the original order, transferring 10 Mumbai DCPs. He questioned as to why it was cancelled on Sunday. Terming it the 'new normal', he said that the government was clueless of its working. Nirupam - a Sena-turned-Congress leader, has repeatedly slammed the Thackeray government.

MVA rift deepens as CM Thackeray revokes internal transfer order issued by Mumbai police

Sanjay Nirupam slams MVA over transfers

Its ‘New Normal’ in the new government in Maharashtra. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 5, 2020

Sanjay Nirupam alleges MVA govt 'failing at governance' as Pawar advises CM on 'lockdowns'

BJP accuses MVA of 'officials-run govt'

On a similar vein, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that Anil Deshmukh's explanation of revoking the order needs more explanation. Accusing Thackeray government to be run by officials only, he asked if Mumbai police had independently taken the decision without informing the concerned ministry. Amid this confusion, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh met with CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the same.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh explanation to "Stay of 10 DCP Transfers" demands further Clarification. Whether Mumbai Police Commissioner ALONE without consulting Home Minister/DG/CMO had issued Transfer Order??? Thackeray Sarkar Run by Officials Only?? @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 5, 2020

'If Cong-NCP don't behave, Uddhav will resign': Cong neta reveals unhappiness, compulsions

Thackeray revokes Police transfer order

On Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray revoked a transfer order issued by Mumbai police, according to sources. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says that that the Mumbai Commissioner had reportedly issued transfer orders of 10 Mumbai Police DCPs on Friday, without consulting Thackeray or himself. This move comes amid the Sena-NCP tussle over Mumbai's lockdown restrictions.

Citing Centre's advice, Fadnavis urges MVA govt to utilise full COVID testing capacity

Pawar to Uddhav: 'Listen to allies'

Earlier on Friday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met with CM Uddhav Thackeray at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, amid rising complaints of NCP and Congress leaders about not being aware of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31. Reports state that Pawar advised Thackeray to reconsider the ‘2-km rule’ in Mumbai and to keep the allies in loop while taking such decisions. He also reportedly advised against the frequent imposition of lockdown by local authorities, as it would hamper economic activities across the state.

In response, Mumbai police, on Saturday, clarified its 2-kilometer radius rule stating it was 'an appeal and not an order'. In a tweet, the police said people were “permitted shopping closer to home” from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and asked them to carry IDs and other documents while traveling for work. Currently, Mumbai is under section 144 till July 15. Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'.

