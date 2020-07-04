Sanjay Nirupam Alleges MVA Govt 'failing At Governance' As Pawar Advises CM On 'lockdowns'

Slamming the continued tiff between the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance parties, former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the government is unable to handle the COVID-19 crisis. Repeating his claims on 'fudging test data', he pointed out that with 6000+ cases daily, the government which hurried to come to power is not governing. Maharashtra has 2,00,064 COVID-19 cases till data with 8671 deaths.

Nirupam: 'MVA failing at governance'

देशभर में रोज #Covid_19 के 20 हजार से ज्यादा पॉज़िटिव मरीज पाए जा रहे हैं।

उनमें से 6 हजार से ज्यादा महाराष्ट्र से हैं।यानी लगभग 30 फीसदी।जब आंकड़े कम करके बताए जा रहे हैं,तब ये हाल है।

जाहिर है,जो सरकार बनाने के लिए भारी जोश में थे, वे सरकार चलाने में लगातार फेल होते जा रहे हैं। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 4, 2020

Pawar to Uddhav: 'Listen to allies'

Earlier on Friday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met with CM Uddhav Thackeray at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, amid rising complaints of NCP and Congress leaders about not being aware of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31. Reports state that Pawar advised Thackeray to reconsider the ‘2-km rule’ in Mumbai and to keep the allies in loop while taking such decisions. He also reportedly advised against the frequent imposition of lockdown by local authorities, as it would hamper economic activities across the state.

Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'. There has been discontent among the Sena-NCP-Congress govt since the cabinet expansion in January. There has a feeling in the Sena camp that the NCP has walked away with not only the highest number of portfolios but also the most important ones as the Sena, for example, had to cede the Home and the Finance portfolio. Apart from this, Congress and Sena have been at loggerheads since the formation of the alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19 etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker.

The BJP-Sena alliance fell out over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post, leading to the Shiv Sena allying with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, which was preceded by 4-day CM stint by Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, ushering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which has been shaky, often casting doubts of sustaining.

