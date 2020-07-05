MVA Rift Deepens As CM Thackeray Revokes Transfer Order Issued By His NCP Minister

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the deepening rift between the Maha Vikas Aghadi became evident after CM Uddhav Thackeray revoked a transfer order issued by his Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, according to sources. Deshmukh had reportedly issued transfer orders of 10 Mumbai Police DCPs on Friday, without consulting Thackeray. This move comes amid the Sena-NCP tussle over Mumbai's lockdown restrictions.

Earlier on Friday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met with CM Uddhav Thackeray at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, amid rising complaints of NCP and Congress leaders about not being aware of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to extend the lockdown till July 31. Reports state that Pawar advised Thackeray to reconsider the ‘2-km rule’ in Mumbai and to keep the allies in loop while taking such decisions. He also reportedly advised against the frequent imposition of lockdown by local authorities, as it would hamper economic activities across the state.

In response, Mumbai police, on Saturday, clarified its 2-kilometer radius rule stating it was 'an appeal and not an order'. In a tweet, the police said people were “permitted shopping closer to home” from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and asked them to carry IDs and other documents while traveling for work. Currently, Mumbai is under section 144 till July 15.

Allies miffed with Thackeray

Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'. Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, minister Ashok Chavan have openly stated that the party has had no say in any of the decision being taken by the Thackeray-government. All three allies have maintained that the alliance is safe.

There has been discontent among the Sena-NCP-Congress govt since the cabinet expansion in January. There has a feeling in the Sena camp that the NCP has walked away with not only the highest number of portfolios but also the most important ones as the Sena, for example, had to cede the Home and the Finance portfolio. Apart from this, Congress and Sena have been at loggerheads since the formation of the alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19 etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker.

