Congress Attempts Damage Control As MLAs Upset Over Portfolio Allocation In Maharashtra

The cabinet expansion of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has left several Congress MLAs upset after they were not inducted in the ministry. Reports also suggest that various Congress Ministers are not satisfied with the portfolio allotted to them.

Alleging that party loyalists have been ignored, Congress MLAs even threatened to resign from the party. Following this, Congress has entered in a damage-control mode. Senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to visit Mumbai to meet disgruntle Maharashtra Congress MLAs on January 8.

As per the sources, Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to Jalna MLA Kailesh Gorantyal, who resigned from party post after not getting any portfolio in the recent ministry allocation. Gorantyal's resignation came in on the same day after reports emerged about Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar quitting the coalition government in Maharashtra after being allotted a junior ministry in the state and not being inducted in the Cabinet that he had asked for.

While interacting with the media MLA Kailash Gorantyal stated that he has won elections for Congress even during difficult times of "Modi wave" and yet he has been denied a government berth for the third time. The MLA claimed Congress functionaries of all tehsils in Jalna had already quit.

Adding further he said, "We have sent our resignation to Congress state president. I have been elected for the third time. When there was a split in Congress and NCP, I was elected. When there was a Modi wave even that time I got elected. And this is the third time. Why this injustice against me? This is not fair."

Cong Min Nitin Raut unhappy over portfolio allocation

Sources had also reported that Congress leader Nitin Raut, who was given the energy ministry is unhappy over the Public Works Department being given to his senior colleague and former chief minister Ashok Chavan and Thorat being allocated the revenue department.

On Tuesday, Former opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar also went incommunicado after the Cabinet reshuffle. Wadettiwar was eyeing on PWD but is now reportedly upset with the portfolio allocation after being appointed as the minister for the OBCs, salt pan development, and relief of rehabilitation (earthquake).

Earlier on Saturday, Abdul Sattar was rumored to have quit Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray after being given a junior portfolio. However, Shiv Sena denied the claims and stated that Uddhav Thackeray has not received any resignation letters.

