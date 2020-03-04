Congress, Opposition Disrupt Parliamentary Proceedings, Demand Discussion On Delhi Riots

Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday stated that the Opposition parties have unanimously decided to disrupt Parliament proceedings until the government agrees for an open discussion on Delhi riots.

This comes after as many as 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days.

The Karnataka MP called the riots a "state-sponsored" move and said that the Parliament will not run until the government debates over Delhi violence and fixes accountability of the guilty.

Naseer Hussain told the media that the Opposition has been demanding an open debate on Delhi violence for the last three days. He raised questions about the guilty who were responsible for the death of 50 people in the Delhi riots.

'Centre refuses to discuss the Delhi riots'

The Congress MP further demanded to know the MPs or leaders who have been making provocative speeches so that people indulge in violence with each other. Calling out the Delhi Government, the Centre and the Home Ministry, Hussain noted that no one has been held accountable for the deadly incident.

Naseer Hussain said that the Opposition has informed the government that legislative proceedings of Parliament can only be allowed after a debate over the Delhi violence, but the government rules to discuss.

He added that the government is not serious over the issue, as it wants to hold discussions only after normalcy returns in the riot-hit areas of North East Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi urges govt to discuss Delhi riots in the House

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party insisted the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress party called an urgent meeting with its Lok Sabha MPs over the issues of Delhi violence and vandalisation at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh.

