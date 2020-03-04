Insisting On Govt To Discuss Delhi Violence In House, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Congress insisted the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House. This comes after at least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi last week.

Meanwhile, Congress party called an urgent meeting with its Lok Sabha MPs over the issues of Delhi violence and vandalisation at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress office vandalised

Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised the Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and abused his staff on Tuesday evening, police said. According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury's private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader's office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.

When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over the phone, police said. After their request was declined, the four men allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office, they added. Police said the investigation into the matter was underway.

Horse-trading in MP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. After reports emerged that some MLAs were holed up in the Gurugram hotel, Singh asserted on Wednesday that the situation was under control. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation.

(With ANI inputs)