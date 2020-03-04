Delhi: 'Peace And Harmony' Committee Launches WhatsApp No, Email ID To Lodge Complaints

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee for Peace and Harmony on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp number and an email ID for people to send complaints regarding hate messages and fake news. According to the Chairman of the committee, Saurabh Bharadwaj, these numbers will be widely publicised through every possible way which will include advertisement on TV, radio, newspapers and other mediums. Along with it, hoardings and Unipoles will be put in public spaces, schools, bus stops, metro, hospitals and government offices.

According to the Committee, the phone number is 8950000946 and email ID is dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in

Strict action towards rumourmongers

Earlier, the committee stated that the spreading of any fake news and hate messages via Whatsapp or social media can now lead to three years of imprisonment in Delhi. Bharadwaj had said, “If you are in a chat group in which someone has sent a provocative message then you can become a whistleblower by complaining about it. The committee will propose that such people receive a reward of Rs 10,000 if an FIR gets registered on their complaint."

Peace committee by Delhi Assembly

The Peace Committee was formed days after riots took place in the national capital. The committee comprises of nine members and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj will be chairing the committee. The members include - Abdul Rehman, Ajay Mahawar, Atishi, B.S. Joon, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, and Raghav Chadha. The committee has proposed to reward those who have helped the people during the violence in the national capital.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, the police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

