Congress Passes Resolution To Oppose BSF Jurisdiction Extension; Calls It 'encroachment'

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution to sternly oppose the directions passed by the Home Ministry allowing BSF soldiers to conduct seizures, arrests within 50km stretch in border states of Punjab, West Bengal & Assam.

The Congress, which is the ruling party only in Punjab, has been opposing the amends made by the Union government, nad on Saturday reiterated its demand requesting the Centre to repeal the order.

As per the PTI, Congress said that they will discuss the issue with other opposition parties and state governments and will form a consensus, urging the Modi government to take back the order.

To which, Congress Working Committee (CWC) in a resolution said, the notifications issued by the central government allowing officers of the central security forces to search any place and arrest as well as search any person in the alleged exercise of powers to prevent a cognisable offence, have been observed with grave concern by the party.

"This is a dangerous encroachment on the exclusive power of the states and the powers of the state police," the CWC said.

According to the new order, the Border Security Force, which was previously only authorised to act up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, will now be able to act up to 50 kilometres inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders without any additional hurdles or permission from the Centre or state governments. The Border Security Force Act of 1968, Section 139, gives the Centre the authority to change the scope and territory of the BSF's operational mandate as needed, depending on the scenario.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI