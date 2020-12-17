Congress Plays Politics On SC's Intervention In Farmers' Issue; Says Centre 'trivialising'

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will form a committee having representatives of both sides to resolve the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre over farm bills, Supreme Court Lawyer and National Spokesperson of Indian National Congress Jaiveer Shergill said that the intervention by the Supreme Court proves that the central government is trivialising the entire issue. He further said that the government rather than focussing on solving the problem is indulging in "name-calling". These issues need to be resolved at earliest both from National Security & Food Security perspective in the interest of the Nation, Jaiveer Shergill added.

Oddly, Shergill did not spell out where exactly the Supreme Court's intervention was related to his allegations against the Centre, neither did he substantiate his 'trivialising' charge. No mention was made of the multiple rounds of talks that have been held between the farmers and the Centre either.

Congress: 'Govt is trivialising the farmers' protest'

Taking to Twitter, the national spokesperson of Indian National Congress said that farmers' protest against the centre-passed farm bills is focussed on one demand, which is repealing the 3 "black farm laws". Stating that till date, there has not been a single act of violence from the farmers' side, Shergill questioned the Centre that on what basis is it labelling everyone as enemies. "If the government has information on any notorious element then they can act, what's preventing them," he questioned, again, not really outlining who has called whom 'enemies'.

SC to form a panel to resolve the farmers-Centre deadlock

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and said it will form a committee having representatives of both the sides to resolve the deadlock.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition. He, however, expressed hope that there will be a solution "soon" to the ongoing impasse. Eight farmer unions have been impleaded into the petition by the Supreme Court.

