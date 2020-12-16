Latest News: Prakash Ambedkar Backs Farmers' Protest, Covaxin's Phase-1 Trials & More

1. Maha Govt Hints At Challenging Bombay HC Order Staying Car Shed Work In Kanjurmarg

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government hinted at appealing against the order of a two-judge Bombay HC bench pertaining to the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni stayed the transfer of the 102-acres land in Kanjurmarg to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the car shed. The HC, which was hearing the Centre’s writ petition filed through the deputy salt commissioner, adjourned the matter till February 2021.

2. Prakash Ambedkar Backs Farmers' Stir

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar announced his party's support for the farmers' stir against the agrarian laws. He revealed that VBA workers will stage protests at various places across Maharashtra from December 17 onwards to show solidarity with the farmers. Moreover, he appealed to the farmers of the state to participate in this agitation. On this occasion, he lamented that the Centre was not ready to incorporate MSP guarantee in The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

3. BBL's Covaxin's Phase-1 Trial's Interim Findings Indicate Vaccine 'well-tolerated'

As both Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech Ltd (BBL) await the Drug Controller of India (DGCI)'s approval of emergency use of their Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, interim findings from phase-1 trials of BBL's 'Covaxin' was well-tolerated in all dose groups with no serious adverse events. Moreover, after the first vaccination, local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity. Currently, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is mulling approving SII's 'Covishield', BBL's 'Covishield', and Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use of their COVID vaccines.

4. Kerala Local Body Polls: Vijayan Thanks Voters As LDF Leads

Thanking citizens for reposing their faith in the ruling LDF government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked that the win in local body polls symbolizes victory for 'secularism and inclusive development'. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 520 of 945 grama panchayats whereas the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 371. In a veiled attack on the BJP, CM Vijayan also stated that efforts to destabilise the government using central agencies have been defeated. The state is also expected to go to polls again in May 2021 for the Assembly elections.

5. Tamil Nadu Government To Spend Rs 44 Crore For Menstrual Hygiene Programme

The Tamil Nadu government decided to spend Rs 44.15 Crore to provide free sanitary napkins under the Menstrual Hygiene Programme. The Health and Family Welfare Department of the state has issued a government order in this regards which directs the authorities to implement Menstrual Hygiene Programme in Tamil Nadu for the adolescent girls in urban and rural areas, postnatal mothers delivered in the government health institutions and for Women prisoners.

