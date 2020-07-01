Rift Within MVA On LAC Faceoff As Congress Questions Sharad Pawar's Defence Min Tenure

The rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the LAC situation escalated after Congress leader and Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut slammed NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. Responding to Pawar's charge of China capturing around 45,000 sq. km of India's land after the 1962 war, Raut reminded him that the former had served as the Defence Minister during Congress rule. He questioned Pawar on why he had not corrected the alleged "mistake" committed by the Congress party.

Raut lamented that the NCP supremo had commented on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi instead of his own contribution. The Maharashtra Energy Minister made it clear that there was a difference of opinion between Congress and Pawar on this issue. A day earlier, Raut had claimed that Sharad Pawar still had affection for the party due to his Congress roots and contended that his statement was a "slip of the tongue".

Pawar saheb was defence Min in UPA rule. He knew the facts. If there was a mistake by INC, Pawar Saheb should have corrected it. But He didnt speak about it instead commented on Rahul ji. I think there is a difference of opinion on this. — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) July 1, 2020

Sharad Pawar backs Centre on LAC faceoff

During an interview on June 27, Sharad Pawar backed the Centre, stressing that the Chinese troops were pushed away after seeking to encroach on Indian land. According to the former Defence Minister, it was wrong to blame Rajnath Singh for the present crisis. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'China occupying Indian territory', he recalled that China had captured around 45,000 sq. km of the country's land after the 1962 war. Pawar said that this land remained in China's possession even when Congress was in power.

Sharad Pawar opined, "What happened was they (the Chinese troops) tried to encroach on our road and were pushed physically. It was not somebody's failure. If somebody comes (within your territory) while you are patrolling, they may come at any time. We cannot say it is the failure of the Defence Minister sitting in Delhi."

He added, "That land is still with China. I don't know if they (China) have encroached on some area now again. But when one makes an allegation, one should also see what had happened when one was there (in power). If such big land was encroached upon then, it cannot be ignored. It is a matter of national security and it should not be politicised is what I feel."

