BJP's Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi For Skipping Defence Panel Meetings But Questioning Forces

Amid the continues attacks on the Centre by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Galwan valley violent faceoff and his question of whether China occupied Indian territory, BJP National President JP Nadda has held a mirror to the Congress leader.

Exposing the Congress leader, Nadda said Rahul Gandhi doesn't attend any meetings of Standing Committee on Defence but questions the valour of the armed forces. Taking a dig at the dynastic tradition that Congress has been reeling under since decades, and the alleged corruption involved during the Bofors procurement, Nadda said, "committees don't matter, only commissions do" for Congress.

Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 6, 2020

Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, only commissions do.

Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 6, 2020

Congress' repeated attacks

Congress has been continuously attacking the Centre asking whether the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Rahul Gandhi even went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" to Chinese aggression, making a series of attacks along these lines and accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the people of India. Even as questions have been raised on Congress for signing a suspicious MoU with the Chinese Communist Party and receiving funding from Chinese Embassy in the past, Congress has raised allegations of BJP-RSS having connections with Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to Congress allegations, Home Minister Amit Shah has also slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow politics' and dared them to have a discussion about India's ongoing faceoff with China in the Parliament. Stating that Rahul Gandhi says things that China and Pakistan like to hear, Shah lambasted the Congress for not standing by the soldiers and for politicising the issue.

Congress has repeated its attack on the Centre over the Chinese aggression even as the Indian Army has been successful in compelling the Chinese forces to retreat from the Galwan standoff area. The rest of the opposition except the Left has stood firm with the Centre on the matter of territorial integrity against China, but Congress has questioned the Centre alleging that China has encroached Indian territory.

However, it is interesting to note that Congress has never discussed how China encroached large Indian territories in the 1963 war besides losing 640 km of Indian territory to China in 2013. Even though the Manmohan Singh government has never admitted, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, who was the Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board in 2013 had informed the government that the Chinese Army has 640 sq km of Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh setting a new LAC.