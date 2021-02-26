India-Pakistan Ceasefire Pact Is 'positive Step Towards Greater Peace & Stability': US

The United States has welcomed the joint statement of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors, and called it a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia. At her daily news conference on February 25, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that the Biden administration remains closely engaged with a range of leaders and officials in the region, including those in Pakistan.

Psaki said, "The United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25th." "This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress," she added.

UN Chief welcomes India-Pak pact

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and hoped that the "positive step" would "provide an opportunity for further dialogue between the two countries.

Secretary General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "The UN Chief is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through the established mechanism. He hopes that this positive step would provide an opportunity for further dialogue."

A joint statement issued by India & Pakistan

On February 25, India and Pakistan have released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among the countries.

"The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding."

Moments prior to the joint statement, Republic Media Network had exclusively accessed locations of five Pakistan terror launchpads near the Line of Control (LoC). These launchpads in the neighboring country are as near as 12 minutes away from the LoC and belong to terror outfit Al-Badr. This once again exposes Pakistan's tactics of sneaking in terrorists into the Indian territory to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

