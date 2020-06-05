Pregnant Elephant's Murder In 'Palakkad, Not Wayanad', Maneka Must Apologise: Congress

A day after Maneka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Kerala Government and Rahul Gandhi over the heinous death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, Congress hit back at BJP for making a controversial comment against Malappuram district and demanded an apology.

"Your irresponsible statement has given space for airing hate speeches abusing a district and its people. Withdraw and apologise for your statement portraying this district as a center of crime," Congress leader Chennithala said in the letter.

Chennithala asked Meneka Gandhi to "withdraw" her statement and apologise for making such a “false remark” as the horrific incident actually took place in Palakkad. Chennithala accused the BJP of politicising the issue by making it seem as though the incident took place in Wayanad, the constituency represented by Rahul Gandhi. Congress' main line of communication in the entire matter has seemed to be an effort to distance Rahul Gandhi, over and above the travesty that took place, with Shashi Tharoor also penning a laborious tweet to this effect.

“Please note that the death of the elephant happened in Palakkad district. These kinds of attempts to politicise such an unfortunate incident are itself tragic and will not find any support from the enlightened society of Kerala," said Ramesh Chennithala.

‘Mallapuram is the most violent district in the country’

Animal rights activist and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi had slammed the Kerala government over the brutal killing of a pregnant Elephant in Mallapuram district of Kerala. Maneka Gandhi told Republic TV that Mallapuram is the most violent district in the country and many bomb manufacturing factories are there in the state.

"It's a complete failure of the Kerala government because the state government has given them permission to make such small bombs 3 months back to kill wild pigs. It's evident that there's is a factory in Mallapuram where people are stuffing crackers in fruits, they are putting these bombs at different corners in farms in Mallapuram, and let me tell you elephants go in farms, not wild pigs," said Maneka Gandhi, going on to attack Rahul Gandhi by saying that she didn't know whether he understood or cared for what was going on.

An arrest has been made by the Kerala Forest Department in the case of the horrific killing of a pregnant elephant in a forest area in Palakkad district. The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and she died standing in river Velliyar after suffering injury to her lower jaw. Two other main culprits are absconding.

(With inputs from ANI)