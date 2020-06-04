Centre Assures Action, Seeks Report On Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala's Malappuram

Taking cognizance of the inhuman and atrocious act of killing a pregnant elephant in Kerala's Mallapuram, Centre on Thursday has sought a detailed report. Speaking to news agency PTI, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar assured that stern action will be taken against the culprits. "We have sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing. The Chief Minister also informed that the forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be punished.

Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM on elephant's death in Malappuram after being fed cracker-stuffed pineapple pic.twitter.com/G6AoUtJNFS — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

READ | Pregnant Elephant's Death In Kerala: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Express Despair & Anger

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP and vocal animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi alleged that Mallapuram is known for 'intense criminal activity' against animals. The former union minister took to Twitter and question the inaction of the authorities. She alleged that no action has been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer which has allowed them to carry on with such acts.

READ | Netizens Share Art To Express Anger Over Horrific Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. This inhuman act took place on May 27. The post- mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. On Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

READ | Ratan Tata condemns killing of elephant in Kerala, says 'Justice needs to prevail'

Meanwhile, another pregnant elephant was killed in a similar way after a pineapple filled with crackers was offered to her. The incident had occurred back in April in Kerala's Kollam region. A top forest officer narrated the incident to PTI revealing that the elephant was found in a serious condition from the fringe areas of the forests in Pathanapuram by forest officials. "The pachyderm was found alienated from the herd of elephants. Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat," the senior officer told PTI. Furthermore, the official added that the elephant was very weak and when forest officials approached, the elephant ran into the forest and joined the herd of elephants but was found alienated the next day. The official added that proper treatment was given to the elephant, however, it succumbed to injuries.

READ | Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: No major impact in Gujarat & Maharashtra; weakens into storm