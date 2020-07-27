Bihar Floods: Congress Slams Nitish Kumar, Says 'govt Should Wake Up From Sleep And Work'

On Monday, Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Congress MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh launched a scathing attack at the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for not taking proper steps to help the flood-affected people across 11 districts of Bihar. The flood situation worsened in Assam and Bihar on Sunday with five more deaths and nearly 40 lakh people affected in the two states, as another spell of monsoon rain lashed Delhi but a sultry weather prevailed in Punjab and Haryana.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that ever since Nitish Kumar came to power, flood control has not been done smoothly in Bihar.

"As a result of this, half of Bihar and three-fourth parts of North Bihar are affected by floods. People are forced to flee. Neither there are any arrangements for flood-affected people to stay nor any arrangements to feed the animals. The government should wake up from sleep and work consciously to provide maximum support to the people," he said.

He further accused the government of not being prepared with a flood control plan.

"More than 100 people have died in Bihar due to the devastating floods. Both life and property have been lost. You know that both governments of Bihar and Assam used to prepare for flood control in advance. But, no such thing has been happening in the regime of the Nitish government in Bihar," the former Union minister added

Earlier on July 26, relief packets were airdropped in the flood-affected North Bihar district where over a million people have been hit by the deluge so far. A total of 1,940 relief packets were dropped to the flood victims from an Indian Air Force helicopter that took off from the Patna airport.

While the flood-related deaths remained at 10, no fresh casualties were reported from any parts of the state in the last 24 hours. A total of over 15,956 people are staying in 28 relief camps and nearly 1.53 lakh people are being fed at the community kitchen.

In special coverage, Republic TV's Prakash Singh covered the aerial food packet distribution from the IAF helicopter. A team of 5 people assisted in aerial food distribution to the victims.

Bihar To Disburse Gratuitous Relief

The Bihar government on Saturday announced that it will soon start disbursing gratuitous relief of Rs 6,000 each to flood-affected families in the state, a senior official said on Saturday. The relief amount will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), he said.

(With Inputs from ANI)