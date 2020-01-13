PM Modi, Amit Shah Dream Of Pakistan At Night: Kapil Sibal

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday asserted that the duo is "obsessed" about Pakistan. He also said that the two leaders sleep at night "dreaming about Pakistan" and keep on talking about the neighbouring country the entire day. Sibal was reacting to the BJP levelling allegations on Congress speaking in the language of Pakistan over CAA and NRC.

"Who is speaking the language of (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan? It is the PM and the Home Minister. The divisive agendas of Pakistan are being perpetrated in this country. So, they are the ones who are speaking in Pakistan's language," Kapil Sibal said.

READ | Chidambaram's Suggestion To PM Modi Over CAA: Pick 5 Critics, Sit Across From Them

Modi-Shah dreaming of Pakistan

The senior Supreme Court advocate added, "Both of them sleep at night dreaming of Pakistan, thinking of Pakistan when they get up in the morning and talking about Pakistan. They should be rather dreaming about India, thinking of India when they get up in the morning and talking about India the entire day. They are obsessed with Pakistan."

READ | Congress Calls PM Modi 'arrogant', Terms BJP As 'Bhartiya Anti-Janata Party'

People don't trust PM's statements

Kapil Sibal also took an aim on PM Modi over his statements on demonetisation in 2016 and said that the PM had said that everything will be fine in 50 days but questioned whether that happened. "There will be no terrorism, no black money and no fake currency said PM. Did it happen?" Sibal noted this while asserting that people no longer believe in the PM's statements and will launch a struggle against the "divisive agenda" of the central government.

READ | PM Modi Hails KPT Centenarians, Says They Made The Port A 'powerful Symbol Of New India'

No to CAA

Talking about the amended citizenship law, Kapil Sibal said, "Kerala Assembly passed a resolution. What was the intent of the resolution? It is to tell the Centre to not take the CAA forward and withdraw it...There is growing support among the people of the country and within opposition states including those who were their allies, who have said that they will not implement the CAA."

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Kapil Sibal Demands Resignation Of Home Minister & JNU VC Amid Brutal Campus Violence