Congress, SP, BSP Worked For Own Families, Entire Country Is BJP's Family: Yogi Adityanath

In the run-up to by-elections next week in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), stating that their governments had worked for their own families while the BJP considered the entire country as one family.

"For us, the entire country is one family. But for Congress, SP and BSP, their family is their country, they can't see beyond that," he said while addressing a public rally in Malhani.

The seven constituencies in the state, including Malhani, are going on Assembly by-polls on November 3, results of which will be declared on November 10. BJP has fielded Manoj Singh from the constituency.

"When we came to power in 2017, we gave compensation to farmers for the cyclone that came in 2015. Farmers did not get any compensation for two years. But now in case of any natural calamity we provide help within 24 hours," the CM said.

He lambasted the Congress, BSP and SP by saying, "They divided the state in terms of castes, languages but did not work for the poor. They never cared to provide electricity, home, toilets, jobs for the poor. But we are making sure that benefits reach the poor also."

"A small party worker in BJP can contest elections, provided the person wants to serve the people with honesty. Our aim is to win all seven seats that are going in by-polls," the chief minister said further.

He highlighted the work done by the state government as well as the Centre, especially during the times of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential lockdown.

"You might have seen the work done by the state as well as the centre. Both governments worked in tandem during the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government took care of poor labourers in Jaunpur. Be it their Corona kit, food packets, medical facilities, all reached them on time. State officials were working day in and day out for the public," he said.

"The state is developing at a brisk pace. We are working for everybody in society, except for the mafia. They built large houses for themselves after torturing the public. Their homes are being bulldozed now. But the SP leaders are shedding tears for them, as they care for the mafia and not common people of the state."

By-elections in the country

By-polls are being held for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, and 56 Assembly constituencies of which 28 seats are in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Manipur, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Although the by-polls are scheduled for November 3, Manipur will go to polls for the two seats on November 7. The by-elections have been scheduled simultaneously with the Bihar assembly elections which is being conducted in three phases one of which was conducted October 28, while the other two phases will be on November 3 and November 7, with result declaration on November 10 along with by-poll results.

(With ANI inputs. Image credit: Yogi Adityanath Twitter)

