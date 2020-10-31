UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Bring Law Against 'Love-Jihad'; Touts 'Mission Shakti'

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for upcoming UP by-elections, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, proclaimed that his government will make a law against 'love jihad'. Referring to a recent Allahabad High court order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it. This comment comes amid the murder of a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh, by her alleged stalker Tausif, after he failed to abduct her - which has termed as 'love jihad' by BJP.

Yogi: 'Law against love jihad'

"Allahabad High court said religion conversion for marriage was not necessary. Government to will make a law based on this. Using 'Mission Shakti' we will keep mothers and sisters safe. There will be 'Operation Satya' to protect women's dignity," he said adding, " I warn those who play with women's dignity, if they do not mend their ways, then their "ram nam satya hai" procession will be carried out."

#WATCH Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', we'll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7Ddhz15inS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

Allahabad HC order on religious conversion

On Friday, Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by a married couple seeking stay on their families from interfering in their marriage. The court observed that the Muslim-born woman converted to Hindu in June and then married as per Hindu rituals in July, clearly revealing that the conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage. Ruling that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable, the High Court said it will not interfere in the matter under Article 226, dismissing the plea.

What is 'Love Jihad'?

Love Jihad is a term referring to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has often claimed that Kerala has 'rampant' love jihad, adding that they (alluding to Muslims) were luring women - not just Hindus, but even Christians and forcefully converting them in Kerala. Moreover, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that it had found a common mentor in some love jihad cases in August 2017, Kerala police have stated repeatedly that there were no evidence of attempted or forced conversion in such cases.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.

