'Congress Stayed In Power Due To Democracy, People's Power': Akhilesh Singh To Mayawati

The congress party slammed the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her comments that criticised the former government of the 'grand old party' for staying in power for a long time post Independence. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Congress stayed in power for the longest time due to the strength of democracy and people's power.

"Since Independence, Congress stayed in power for the longest time due to the strength of democracy and people's power. Mayawati Ji had no contribution in this," Singh told ANI.

Singh further lashed out at the BSP chief and said blaming someone's government is to speak against the people. He further said Ambedkar Sahab was the architect of the Constitution and has worked for the Congress party. Under whose name, Mayawati does politics these days.

"Mayawati Ji also got the blessings of the public, she too came to power. Today, it is a bad situation. Therefore, to blame someone's government is to speak against the people. (BR) Ambedkar sahab was the architect of the Constitution and he has always worked for the Congress party. Under whose name, Mayawati Ji does politics these days?" the former union minister said.

Targeting the former congress government at the centre Mayawati earlier said that the party stayed in power for the longest time post-independence in most of the states. However, during their tenure many people moved out of the states or cities in search of employment. She further castigated the then congress government for the poor condition of the weaker section of the society.

"Congress was in power after independence for a longer period at the Centre and in most of the states. People started moving to other states or cities when they had no employment opportunities in their nearby places. The condition of the weaker section was very poor. Even cases were filed against their leaders", Mayawati said.

Defending the congress, Singh said that his party raises issues of poor, labourers and other backward sections of the society and try to bring them into the mainstream. "Wherever there is a Congress government, it works hard to make that kind of policies. It is a wrong thing to make such political rhetoric," he further said.

(with agency input)