After FDI Move, Congress Also Takes Credit For Modi Govt's Bar On Non-essential E-commerce

The Congress party on Sunday jumped to take credit for Centre's move of prohibiting the sale of non-essential e-commerce by thanking PM Modi for 'vindicating their demand.'

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala pointed out that the Congress party had previously pointed out the injustice that would be done to shopkeepers and traders if the Government permitted e-commerce companies to sell products. He welcomed the move calling it 'better late than never'.

Read: Centre's Block On E-commerce Of Non-essential Goods To Continue During Covid Lockdown: MHA

Dear PM,



Better late then never - Ո !



Yesterday, Congress Party pointed out the injustice to nearly 7 Crore shopkeepers & traders who have shut shops & businesses during lockdown as Govt permitted E Commerce Companies to sell products.



Thank you for vindicating our demand.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8KFzJe6fxa — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 19, 2020

Read: Congress Asks 'is Gehlot Better Or Modi?' Before Giving Covid Ration; Refuses Modi Answers

Centre blocks non-essential e-commerce

The Central Government on Sunday has maintained the prohibition on the supply of non-essential goods by E-Commerce companies during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The clarification comes after a lot of questions were raised by the Opposition and other traders about the government's decision.

Under the first phase of lockdown between March 24 - April 14, the government had only allowed delivery of essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms. Earlier this week, the Home Affairs Ministry issued fresh guidelines for the lockdown -- which has been extended till May 3 -- seemingly allowing e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items as well.

Read: Congress Jumps In To Take Credit For Modi Govt Blocking FDI From China Via Automatic Route

Earlier, the Congress had also attempted to take credit for India blocking FDI from China under the automatic route in order to protect companies stressed by Covid from being taken over as low-hanging fruit by the neighbouring country. Rahul Gandhi had attempted to take credit for that move as well.