Congress Asks 'is Gehlot Better Or Modi?' Before Giving Covid Ration; Refuses Modi Answers

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted a shocking video from Rajasthan where Congress workers were seen interrogating people while handing out rations, asking them if Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was better or PM Modi before doing so.

In the video which emerged from Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the man on the mic can be seen pointing out to a woman who takes PM Modi's name instead of Gehlot's. After singling her out because he refuses to change her choice of name, the man tells her that she can leave her ration, pushing her to change her answer.

"Sonia ji have you set this question paper for Congress-ruled states? While giving rations, it is asked whether Modi is good or Ashok Gehlot? And if the old mother takes Modi's name, then the ration is withdrawn from her. Shame on your MLAs for this inhuman behavior. Watch the video," tweeted Sambit Patra. सोनिया जी

ये question paper आप ने सेट किया है कांग्रेस शासित राज्यों के लिए?

राशन देते समय पूछा जाता है की बोलो मोदी अच्छा है या अशोक गहलोत?

और अगर बूढ़ी माँ मोदी का नाम लेती है तो उससे राशन वापस लिया जाता है

आप के विधायकों को शर्म आनी चाहिए इस अमानवीय व्यवहार के लिए

विडीओ देखें pic.twitter.com/WGHPehpc8u — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 19, 2020

