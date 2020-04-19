Centre's Block On E-commerce Of Non-essential Goods To Continue During Covid Lockdown: MHA

The Central Government on Sunday has maintained the prohibition on the supply of non-essential goods by E-Commerce companies during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The clarification comes after a lot of questions were raised by the Opposition and other traders about the government's decision.

Under the first phase of lockdown between March 24 - April 14, the government had only allowed delivery of essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms. Earlier this week, the Home Affairs Ministry issued fresh guidelines for the lockdown -- which has been extended till May 3 -- seemingly allowing e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items as well.

Here is the pointed release, which puts speculation to rest:

Government of India

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Dated: 19th April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Supply of non-essential goods by E-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown : Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)