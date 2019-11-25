Congress Takes Jibe At CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Ajit Pawar, Says "Daag Acche Hain"

Even as Shiv Sena on Monday evening, has claimed that they have the support of 162 MLAs, Congress party has continued its attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Taking to Twitter, Congress has now said that BJP has a "washing power" to wash-off the "stains". In an obvious reference to the ED investigations against NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress used the tagline of a detergent 'Daag ache hain' (Stains are good) to take a dig at the Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar alliance.

The remark by the Congress party comes after 9 irrigation scam cases against Ajit Pawar was closed by the investigative agency. However, informing about the development sources said that the cases had nothing to do with Ajit Pawar. The agency is going through 3,000 tenders that were sanctioned by Ajit Pawar and his party colleague Sunil Tatkare. This note that has been widely circulated on social media was meant to be submitted before the High Court. We need to inform the court about the progress we have made in the investigation. The SPs are studying all the cases. In these cases, we have found nothing against Ajit Pawar. The other projects remain under investigation and Ajit Pawar's role in them will be examined, sources told Republic TV.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

SC reserves verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, that contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which he said was given by Ajit Pawar to the Governor of Maharashtra. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners questioned on the need of revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 in the morning and installing a Government at 8 am. The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna.

