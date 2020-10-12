Congress Targets Shivraj Chouhan Over His 'poverty-stricken' Background, MP CM Hits Back

In its latest attack on the ruling BJP, Congress has targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging that he has amassed huge wealth by looting farmers. Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on Sunday said that Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, whereas Shivraj Singh Chouhan who hailed from a poor background became wealthy at the cost of farmers poverty.

"Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a poverty-stricken household "Bhuke Nange gharke". Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar said.

'This is why I understand pain of poor'

Responding to the slander, Chouhan on Monday iterated that his background has made him realise the woes of poor and underprivileged sections of the country.

"Congress leaders say I come from poor background. Yes, I belong to a poverty-stricken family, that's why I understand the pain of those who are hungry. Yes, I am poor, that's why I teach poor sons and daughters as Mama...I am poor, that's why I understand pain of every poor person," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

BJP hits back

The BJP unit of Madhya Pradesh lambasted the Congress by saying that Congress has a mindset of slavery and are in pain that Chouhan despite being a farmer's son has stood up to an industrialist like Kamal Nath.

"This is Congress' mentality, their pain and this is their thought. How can a farmer's son stand up to a known industrialist? That farmer's son which only bows in front of the public, whose life is dedicated to service of the people. The true colours of 'gulam' (slave) mindset of the Congress is now exposed," the tweet by the Madhya Pradesh BJP read.

Madhya Pradesh By-polls

Madhya Pradesh is bracing for by-election on November 3 which will be contested on 28 assembly seats. 22 of them had become vacant after 22 rebel MLAs who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia, leading to collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government. Moreover three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number to 28. At present, Congress has 88 MLAs while BJP has 107 in the state assembly.

