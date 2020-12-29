Congress Taunts Nitish Kumar For 'didn't Want To Be CM' Quip: "Not Ambition, But Greed'

Taunting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his admission 'BJP persuaded me to be CM', Congress on Tuesday tweeted that while the 7-time CM may not have 'any ambition to be CM', he had a lot of greed to do so. This comment comes after Congress' Bihar ally - RJD said that 'the people had not seen any tall leader of Bihar showcase such helplessness'. Nitish Kumar took BJP by a surprise claiming 'that he was not greedy for any post' at the JDU's National Executive on December 27.

Congress: 'Not ambition, but greed'

Nitish's aide replaces him as JDU chief

Nitish Kumar's comment on not wishing to be CM came a day after he stepped down as JDU chief. On Sunday, the Janata Dal-United chose Nitish Kumar's close aide - RCP Singh as its new president at their National party council. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has been the JDU's Rajya Sabha Member since 2010. RCP Singh- a former bureaucrat from UP IAS cadre - was also principal secretary to Nitish Kumar. His replacement comes in the wake of 6 JDU MLAs switching to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

On Nitish's statement that he didn't want to be CM, former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi explained, "What he wanted to say is that BJP and JDU leaders pressurised him to be CM because the mandate of people was for him. He didn't mean to say force. He was not ready to be the CM but we told him that the elections were conducted using his face and people voted for him, so then he took up the post. There is no problem in the alliance.

Jolt in Arunachal for JDU

On Friday, the Janata Dal-United received a major jolt in Arunachal Pradesh, with six of its seven MLAs shifting allegiance to the ruling BJP, a bulletin issued by the state legislative assembly said. The JD(U) MLAs who switched sides are Talem Taboh from Rumgong Assembly Constituency, Hayeng Mangfi (Chayang Tajo), Jikke Tako (Tali), Dorjee Wangdi Kharma (Kalaktang), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila) and Kanggong Taku from Mariyang-Geku constituency, the bulletin said. All six MLAs have joined BJP, with the saffron party scrambling to defend its move. Calling Nitish Kumar the "guardian" of the NDA alliance in Bihar, Renu Devi, one of the Deputy CMs in Bihar, said that the development in Arunachal would not affect the tie-up in Bihar.

