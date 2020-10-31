Congress Terms Scindia 'blackmailer'; Claims 'used To Coerce Kamal Nath, Now Shivraj'

Lashing out at Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Saturday, termed Scindia a 'blackmailer', while addressing a press conference. Patwari claimed that Scindia used to blackmail Kamal Nath previously, now does the same thing to CM Shivraj Chouhan. Commenting on BJP's aggressive campaign, he said a single Kamal Nath rally attracted huge crowds. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Digvijaya Singh backs Kamal Nath: EC violated its guidelines; campaigners picked by party

Patwari: "Scindia is a blackmailer"

"Kamal Nath holds only one meeting in a constituency, which attracts huge crowds of people. All BJP leaders hold six meetings in one assembly. Scindia who is hungry for respect is holding rallies in every street corner, but these people have understood that Shivraj is going, Kamal Nath is coming. Jyotiraditya Scindia is a blackmailer. Earlier, he used to blackmail Kamal Nath ji, today he is in BJP and he does the same to Shivraj ji. There is no one in Madhya Pradesh more corrupt than Scindia," said Patwari.

Before MP bypolls, Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'Item'; BJP says 'Women in state insulted'

EC revokes Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner'

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of India (EC) revoked Nath's 'star campaigner' status after repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct. The EC stated that if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken. Kamal Nath had irked the EC after he called BJP MP Imarti Devi an 'item'. Apart from this case, Kamal Nath also faces FIRs in Gwalior, Datia fro violating COVID-19 SOPs in a rally. The Congress has already moved the Supreme Court challenging EC's decision to revoke Nath's 'star-campaigner' status.

Last Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi. CM Shivraj Chouhan held a 2-hour silent protest at Bhopal on Monday morning while several BJP workers burnt effigies of Kamal Nath.

Congress moves SC against EC's order revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly.

Ex MP CM Kamal Nath reacts to EC revoking star-campaigner status: ‘Truth can be troubled’