Ex MP CM Kamal Nath Reacts To EC Revoking Star-campaigner Status: ‘Truth Can Be Troubled’

Reacting to Election Commission (EC) revoking his star-campaigner status, ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday, said 'Truth can be troubled, not defeated'. Claiming that there was an attempt to stifle him, he appealed to the citizens to realise the truth. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

अब जनता फ़ैसला करेगी।



मेरी आवाज़ को रोकने का, दबाने का प्रयास है।



कांग्रेस की आवाज़ को कुचलने का प्रयास है।



सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है, पराजित नहीं।



जनता सच्चाई का साथ देगी। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (EC) revoked Nath's 'star campaigner' status after repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct. The EC stated that if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken. Nath had irked the EC after her called BJP minister Imarti Devi 'item' .

On Monday, the EC ruled that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory by describing BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Dated April 29, 2019, the advisory read, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women". Moreover, it advised him to not use any such word or statement while making public utterances during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

Apart from this case, Kamal Nath also faces FIRs in Gwalior, Datia fro violating COVID-19 SOPs in a rally. The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench ordered an FIR against Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Nath for violation, restraining district magistrates from permitting physical campaigning unless it was proved that conducting virtual election campaign was not possible and the Election Commission approved it in writing. The BJP has moved the SC, challenging this order.

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

Last Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi. CM Shivraj Chouhan held a 2-hour silent protest at Bhopal on Monday morning while several BJP workers burnt effigies of Kamal Nath. While ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has rebuked Nath for his jibe, the ex-MP CM has contended that the context of his 'item' jibe was completely misunderstood. Alleging that the complaint was an "election driven narrative" of BJP, he stated that there was no ill will and malice in his speech.