Congress To Show Black Flags To Big B & Akshay Kumar Amid Backlash Over Patole's 'warning'

Facing a backlash, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday slightly backtracked from his warning to actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Questioning the silence of Bachchan and Kumar over the rising diesel and petrol prices in the country, Patole had earlier threatened to not allow the shooting and screening of their movies in Maharashtra. Alleging hypocrisy on the part of these celebrities, the ex-Assembly Speaker claimed that they would regularly criticise the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Interacting with the media, he alleged that these celebrities are "paper tigers" owing to their inability to stand with the people during their suffering. Elaborated on Congress' democratic protest, Patole revealed that his party workers would show black flags to Bachchan and Kumar whenever their films are released or when they are spotted in public. Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Bachchan's 'Jalsa' residence in Mumbai.

I didn't speak against Akshay Kumar&Amitabh Bachchan but against their work. They're not real heroes. If they were, they would've stood beside people during their sufferings. If they want to continue being 'kagaz ke sher', then we don't have any problem:Maharashtra Congress chief pic.twitter.com/ryozCkjnLs — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

On Thursday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stated, "The common person is suffering owing to the rise in diesel, petrol and gas prices. I said yesterday that during the Dr. Manmohan Singh government, whether it is Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar, they would criticise using Twitter. Why are they quiet today? We will not let the shooting or movie of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra. Just like they democratically tweeted during Manmohan Singh's government, they should express their opinion regarding the Modi government's atrocity and injustice. If they don't do so, we will shut down their shooting and movies in Maharashtra."

Uproar over fuel price hike

While the opposition has been up in arms over the continuous increase in fuel prices, the Union government has not announced a reduction in excise duty so far. In a startling development, the petrol price in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan has crossed Rs.100 per litre. The rise in India's Crude Oil Basket from an average of 40.7 dollars per barrel in October 2020 to 62.64 dollars per barrel in February 2021 is considered a key factor for the current situation. At the same time, it is also owing to the fact that both the Centre and many states have increased their taxes on petrol and diesel. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, the Congress party called upon the Union government to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide relief to 130 crore citizens.

