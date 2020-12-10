Congress Wants Sonia Gandhi's Biography In Telangana's School Syllabus; Writes To CM KCR

A National Spokesperson of the Congress party has requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's biography in the state's school syllabus. The appeal was made on Wednesday when Sonia Gandhi turned 74. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Dr Sravan Dasoju said, "As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to insert Smt Sonia Gandhi's life in school syllabus."

"Since for the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Smt Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us. Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he didn't show any interest to respect Smt Sonia Gandhi (sic)...," he said. Congress had pushed for the creation of a separate state of Telangana when the party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. Sravan reminded that the TRS chief made an official statement in the State Assembly that the Telangana dream was achieved only because of Sonia Gandhi.

In 2014, Telangana as a state officially came into being after a long struggle. In the first elections held in the state, in 2014, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 63 seats to come to power, while the Congress won 21 seats to get the status of the main opposition party in the 119-member Assembly.

The decline of Congress in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, last week submitted his resignation after the party's dismal performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. In the 150-ward GHMC, the Congress managed to win only two wards, finishing a distant fourth after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I have submitted my resignation from the post of President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. I have requested the AICC to take up the process of selection of new President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee immediately," Reddy said in a statement.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes. The polling percentage was an unimpressive 46.55%. Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise. While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, BJP set up nominees in 149 wards. The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively.

(With agency inputs)