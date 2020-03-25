The Debate
Cong's Surjewala Irate At PM's 21-day Corona Lockdown; Issues Endless List Of Questions

Politics

As the country went under a 21-days lockdown on March 25, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, has taken to Twitter to post a thread of questions to the PM

Surjewala

As the country went under a 21-days lockdown on March 25, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, has taken to Twitter to post a thread of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the government to implement the Nyay Scheme. He asked as to how does the government propose to handle the situation, protect healthcare workers, address daily wage earners, farmers, small businesses, thele wala, etc. He blamed the government for not delaying the ban on export of Ventilators, Respiratory Devices & Sanitisers.

Earlier in the day, speaking about the demands of the doctors, he said that doctors and nurses asking for hazmat shoes, goggles, N95 masks etc accusing that up to 19th March, Commerce ministry allowed export all these protection equipment at 10 times the rate. He also questioned as to how will the unorganized sector eat food and sustain their family for 21 days. In his list of questions he also added as to how the harvesting states will work out in the 21 days.

Here are services that will remain operational and suspended under the 21-day lockdown

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with nine deaths. 

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of March 25, 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106 and ten deaths have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

Complete lockdown imposed in India from March 25: Here are the guidelines

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

First Published:
COMMENT
