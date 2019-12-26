The Debate
'Coolest PM' Trends As PM Modi Tells Netizen To 'enjoy' His Solar Eclipse Meme

Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a befitting reply to the trolls asking them to enjoy the meme over his picture on the Solar Eclipse

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
pm modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a befitting reply to the trolls asking them to enjoy the meme over his picture on the Solar Eclipse. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he was enthusiastic about the Solar eclipse. He, however, added that he was unable to catch a glimpse of the eclipse but witnessed it on live stream. Following his response and pictures, netizens called him the coolest Prime Minister. 

The Prime Minister in the pictures was spotted wearing black glasses and looking towards the sky, trying to catch a glimpse of the last solar eclipse of the year and the decade. However, the Prime Minister expressed his disappointment and stated that he couldn't catch the glimpse of the solar eclipse. When a Twitterati commented on the picture of the Prime Minister and wrote, "This is becoming a meme", PM said: "Enjoy it."

Solar Eclipse 2019: Twitterati calls Narendra Modi's picture a meme, PM responds

Here are the reactions: 

IN PICTURES: World experiences 2019's only 'Total Solar eclipse' lasting 4 mins 33 seconds long

Last solar eclipse of decade visible from different parts of India

Bhubaneshwar to witness partial eclipse of Sun from 8:20 am to 11:28 am

