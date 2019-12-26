'Coolest PM' Trends As PM Modi Tells Netizen To 'enjoy' His Solar Eclipse Meme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a befitting reply to the trolls asking them to enjoy the meme over his picture on the Solar Eclipse. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he was enthusiastic about the Solar eclipse. He, however, added that he was unable to catch a glimpse of the eclipse but witnessed it on live stream. Following his response and pictures, netizens called him the coolest Prime Minister.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.



Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

The Prime Minister in the pictures was spotted wearing black glasses and looking towards the sky, trying to catch a glimpse of the last solar eclipse of the year and the decade. However, the Prime Minister expressed his disappointment and stated that he couldn't catch the glimpse of the solar eclipse. When a Twitterati commented on the picture of the Prime Minister and wrote, "This is becoming a meme", PM said: "Enjoy it."

Here are the reactions:

You vs The guy she tell you not to

worry about pic.twitter.com/lMsE9aHzBJ — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prashaforever) December 26, 2019

My PM is coolest 😎https://t.co/EIniG5DtFd — Manesha ❄ (@Manesha76) December 26, 2019

Kids

Adults

Legends 🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/Ty8z2e1FhC — N I T E S H ❁ (@RoflNitesh_) December 26, 2019

