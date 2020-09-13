Corona Kit 'Scam': AAP Accuses Yogi Govt Of Corruption In Procurement; CM Orders SIT Probe

'The Corona Kit Scam'

These words have been circulated recently by the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress - accusing the ruling Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been vociferously targetting Adityanth alleging that oximeters and thermometers are being sold at inflated rates. Singh - who is AAP's UP in-charge has also alleged that the 'Corona kits' provided by the state government to the various districts have also been sold at inflated rates - accusing the UP govt of massive corruption. Echoing AAP's jibe, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too has accused the Yogi government of corruption. The state government had on June 23 issued orders for the purchase of pulse oximeters, infrared thermometer and sanitisers for every village panchayat from the funds released by the UP Finance Commission.

What is AAP's allegation against Yogi government?

AAP claims that the state-constituted UP medical supply corporation has been procuring Thermal scanners allegedly at an inflated price of Rs 5200 instead of its nominal market price of Rs 1800. Similarly, the party alleges that oximeters which are available at Rs 800, have been procured allegedly at Rs 1300 by the Yogi government. Moreover, AAP claims the suppliers of these two medical equipment - thermometers and oximeters, have allegedly been registered on addresses of schools and tea stalls, while several companies allegedly exist only paper.

The party also claims that several companies which are originally construction companies have allegedly been registered as medical suppliers. AAP also points out that an Indian-made hematology analyzer machine - listed in the government portal - has been priced at Rs 1.45 lakhs. But, the Yogi government has reportedly procured a similar machine from China for Rs 3 lakhs - alleges AAP. These machines have been procured for usage in 20 districts, while thermometers and oximeters have been procured in 68 districts - all at alleged inflated rates.

यूपी के लगभग सभी जिलों में कोरोना किट घोटाला हुआ है।



कोरोना आपदा के समय जब लाखों लोगों की रोजी-रोटी पर खतरा है उस समय प्रदेश सरकार के अफसरों ने करोड़ों का वारा-न्यारा कर दिया।



सवाल ये है कि क्या प्रदेश सरकार की रुचि हर बार घोटालेबाजों को बचाने की ही होती है? pic.twitter.com/RF8e3CKMRx — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 12, 2020

What has Yogi government done?

In response to these allegations, CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe into it. The probe team will submit its report in 10 days, an official statement said. Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar will lead the SIT while Secretary (Medical Education) Amit Gupta and Secretary (Urban development) Vikas Gothalwal will be part of it.

Yogi's COVID steps

Yogi Adityanath - who has been hailed for executive 'Team 11' which reviews the COVID situation in the state on a daily basis, has ordered his authorities to form a plan to 'end Corona in all districts' by enhancing testing. UP where all labour laws have been suspended except three - is currently eyeing several investment opportunities to provide jobs to its returned migrant workers. The COVID lockdown which resulted in the nationwide migrant exodus was handled deftly by Adityanath by ferrying buses, demanding 'Shramik' trains to bring home over 23 lakh migrant labourers. The state government has also mapped skills of the entire migrant population to provide them jobs.