Mamata Says No Positive Coronavirus Case In Bengal, Urges People Not To Panic

There has been no detection of positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in West Bengal, said CM Mamata Banerjee while urging people not to panic over the quickly spreading virus. Addressing reporters on Friday, Banerjee assured that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken. India has so far recorded 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The virus has killed over 3,000 worldwide.

"I have held a meeting with all the concerned officers. Till today, no positive case of Coronavirus detected in West Bengal. There is no need to panic," Banerjee said. She highlighted the necessary steps being taken in the state to ensure the full safety of the people from the virus.

"In Kolkata, through various checkpoints and airports, we have screened 1,42,811 people, and three people have been admitted, but there has been no positive case as of now. Our biggest work is to ensure that everyone remains safe and well," the CM added.

Thermal screening at check posts

Noting that West Bengal has land borders with Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, while being a gateway to India's northeast, Mamata Banerjee said that the government has deployed medical teams and installed check posts at entry-exit points for thermal screening. The CM said isolation wards have been created in different hospitals in the state and have kept 6,800 PPEs and masks.

"Till date, 1,500 people have travelled from China, Japan and other places. They were identified and kept under surveillance. Out of which 234 were kept in isolation wards, and zero positive cases have been reported," Banerjee confirmed. The TMC supremo expressed hope that the Centre and the State will "coordinate like a family" to tackle the potential of an epidemic there.

"No need to panic"

Further urging people to not create panic, CM Banerjee said, "To ensure that everyone stays well, you know that not all fevers, coughs, sneezes, are Coronavirus-related. These occur every year. There is no need to panic, but since there is a need to maintain precautions, in this case, we have called for this meeting."

