Parliament To Impose Restrictions On Visitors Amid Coronavirus Using Colour-coded Passes

In the wake of the Coronavirus threat, Parliament has decide to impose restrictions on the movement of visitors in Parliamentary premises after it reassembles on March 11, post Holi. A circular has been sent to this effect which also speaks about the hygiene that needs to be maintained to prevent Coronavirus.

"These measures should include hand and respiratory hygiene must be practised. Large gathering within the precincts of Parliament House Estate may be avoided. Visitors other than those, which are essential for official/operational reasons, maybe strictly restricted," directions stated which have been circulated to offices of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and to every political party having its office inside the premises.

"The Public Gallery pass which is for visitors to watch the proceedings of the house will be of white colour and these visitors are not permitted in any other area of the parliament. The security personnel have been directed to ensure the exit of the visitors from the building soon after the proceedings are over," the circular added.

The circular further states, "The casual visitors will have a blue colour pass. These are people visiting party offices and MPs and would be issued a pass only for outer precincts of the parliament house and in non-restricted areas only. These visitors are not permitted to enter through building gates of parliament house. The MPs are requested to meet them at outer precincts or at the reception."

Those having an appointment with the chairman, Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, secretary-general, Speaker, Prime Minister, Deputy speakers, ministers and ministry of parliamentary affairs will be issued red coloured passes to their respective offices and permitted through authorised gates.

31 cases of Coronavirus have been tested positive so far in India, The horrific violence was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.