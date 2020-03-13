Coronavirus Scare: Noida BJP MLA Urges UP Govt To Close Schools, Cinema Halls

In the wake of the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh BJP Pankaj Singh on Friday said that he has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to shut down schools and cinema halls in Noida.

Pankaj Singh, who is also a BJP MLA from Noida, said in a tweet, "Have requested Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Minister for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi and District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, to shut down schools and cinema halls for a few days in Noida amid coronavirus outbreak in the country."

The BJP MLA also appealed to the citizens of Noida to follow the directions laid down by the doctors to prevent themselves and their families from getting infected by Coronavirus.

At least 75 cases in India

As the world at large is fighting the outbreak of Coronavirus with countries like China, Italy, Iran, South Korea to name a few have borne the brunt of the deadly virus, the number of positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India has gone up to 75 while the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of over 4,500 people across the world. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope.

India suspends all visas except few

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

