COVID-19: Ajit Pawar Promises Action Against Hoarders, Moots Solution To Reduce Crowd

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday warned people against taking advantage of the curfew imposed in the state. He promised strict action against individuals hoarding masks or medicines. At the same time, he observed that the government would have to take harsher steps if the citizens continued to step out of the house. Earlier in the day, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 101.

संचारबंदीसारखे निर्णय राज्य सरकारनं जनतेच्या हितासाठीच घेतले आहेत. ह्यात कुणाचा वैयक्तिक स्वार्थ असण्याचं काही कारण नाही.आणखी कठोर पावलं उचलायला भाग पाडू नका,कृपया घरीच रहा,अशी विनंती करतो.मास्क किंवा औषधांची अवैध साठेबाजी करणाऱ्या असामाजिक घटकांवर कठोर कारवाई केली जाईल. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) March 24, 2020

Maharashtra Deputy CM moots solution to reduce crowding

Ajit Pawar also mooted a solution to the problem of people still stepping out of their homes throughout the day in many towns and cities. He suggested that the local administration should only allow a 2-3 hour window for people to buy groceries and essential items. According to him, this would help reduce the crowds. The Maharashtra Deputy CM cited Jammu and Kashmir as an example in this regard. Furthermore, he called upon families not to step out together for purchasing essential items.

Ajit Pawar remarked, "Currently, there is a crowd of people throughout the day in many cities and towns. We have suggested to the District collectors and the local officials that they should make a decision of allowing people to buy vegetables and essential items for only two-three hours after which they should go back home. This depends on how much crowd gathers there.”

He added, “Recently in Jammu and Kashmir, there was a ban on movement for different reasons. During that period, the people were given time from 8 to 10 am only. That does not mean that everyone in the house should get out of the house. Anyone person can go out and buy the essential things but should avoid crowds. Because we have to bring the situation under control. Everyone should kindly cooperate in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

