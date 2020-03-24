BREAKING: PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8 Pm On Tuesday On Coronavirus Menace

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the country on Tuesday, March 24 at 8 pm on "vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19."

PM Modi's second address on COVID-19

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।



Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

This will be the Prime Minister's second address in the space of five days and he will be speaking on the pandemic, which has claimed more than nine lives across the country with more than 500 people being infected.

PM Modi addressed the country on Thursday, March 19, when he made a number of announcements in order to increase awareness regarding virus, with the 14 hour nation-wide 'Janta curfew' being the biggest headline. The PM had also asked the citzens to thank those who are fighting the war against the virus - doctors, nurses, and all those in the 'essential services' category.

Prime Minister had also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance. "The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

He urged citizens to not venture out of their homes unneccesarily in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus and requested those who are most susceptible - kids under the age of 10 and senior citizens to remain indoors.

