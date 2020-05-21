Congress Neta Pankaj Punia Sent To One-day Police Remand Over Abusive Tweet Against UP CM

Congress leader Pankaj Punia who was arrested for his tweet abusing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now been sent to a one-day police remand by the Karnal court. Punia who attacked the UP CM in an abusive tweet over the migrant crisis, in his defence, has claimed that the tweet was not put out by him. The police is yet to collect evidence in connection with this matter.

His hearing by the Karnal court follows his arrest by the Haryana Police yesterday. A case was registered against the Congress leader under section 153 A, 295A, 505 (2) IPC and 67 of IT act at the Madhuban police station.

A part of his now-deleted tweet read, "The Congress only wanted to do was help the migrant workers to reach their home and pay for them. But the government started engaging in politics. Such lowly acts are only done by saffron-clad 'sanghis'".

The tweet was in reference to the tussle between the UP government and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the 1000 buses that the Congress party had allegedly arranged out of which some awaited permission at UP-Delhi border in Ghaziabad.

After receiving massive backlash, the Congress leader deleted his tweet soon after which a criminal complaint was filed against him for his 'malicious' language. The copy of the complaint reads, "The accused has not only used derogatory and defamatory language against the Respected Chief Minister of UP, but he has also deliberately published the aforesaid Tweet solely for the purpose of insulting and outraging religious sentiments of the members of Hindu community and to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill will between different religious groups and also to provoke breach of peace and to severally insult the religious beliefs of Hindus”.

