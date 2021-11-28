COVID-19: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre To Take Prompt Action Amid Omicron Scare

Amid concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Centre to take prompt action claiming that many people across the country aren’t fully vaccinated. Gehlot said that many have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and thus remain vulnerable. He also said the Centre should decide on allowing booster vaccine doses.

Speaking to reporters on concerns sparked by the newly discovered Omicron variant, Gehlot said, “Centre should take prompt action in view of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron. Many people across the country have not taken the second dose of the vaccine. A booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine should also be administered.”

Emphasising his point, Gehlot claimed that the situation must be seen as an urgent one in view of rising cases across the world. “There is havoc in Europe. The World Health Organisation has also raised an alarm,” he added.

'Country must ensure COVID appropriate behaviour': Ashok Gehlot

Notably, the Rajasthan Chief Minister's statement comes hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified Omicron as a Variant of Concern (VOC). The WHO also appealed to countries in Southeast Asia to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and enhance vaccination coverage.

Gehlot went on to add that the country must ensure COVID appropriate behaviour. Claiming that there is laxity among people, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, “There is a need to put masks on. Social distancing is not followed and all of us are responsible for this. Political meetings and elections are held where the public can’t follow such norms.”

Gehlot had earlier said that the Centre should consider allowing booster vaccine doses as a security measure against any further spread of the coronavirus.

PM Modi chairs key meeting on COVID-19 situation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the country's COVID-19 situation amid the Omicron scare. PM Modi, in the meeting, discussed the COVID-19 situation in the country along with the progress of the vaccination drive.

During the comprehensive meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the new Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. PM directed officials to be proactive in light of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. He highlighted the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.

