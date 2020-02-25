CPI Leader Slams BJP Over Delhi Violence, Alleges BJP Asking People To Resort To Violence

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday condemned the violence taking place in Northeast Delhi. Slamming the BJP-led Central government Raja alleged that the BJP leaders are spreading hatred among people and instigating violence.

Speaking to the media Raja said, "Firstly, CPI strongly condemns the violence that took place in Delhi yesterday and I express my grief at the death of several people in the violence including the policeman in the violence. But the question is who should be held accountable for the violence if not the BJP. It is BJP leaders who are calling upon people to resort to violence. Who spoke about 'Goli Maro' during Delhi elections? Who spoke about 'drive away all Muslims to Pakistan'? Who made all such speeches?"

READ | SC To Hear Bhim Army Chief's Plea On Delhi Violence & Shaheen Bagh; Kapil Mishra Mentioned

"Even the Home Minister had to admit that such speeches costed them at the elections. But now the election is over, now this issue should be addressed. People are agitating against the CAA with genuine concern, with a genuine apprehension. The government must try to understand the strong feelings of the people. Instead of that the ruling party leaders resort to violence and instigate violence and spread hatred against a particular community," he added.

READ | Mumbai On Alert After Tensions Escalate In Delhi; Protests Only At Azad Maidan

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad - killing 7 and injuring 105 as of Tuesday.

In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

READ | Delhi Govt School Students Wait To Greet US First Lady Melania Trump

READ | 'BJP Patronising Raj Thackeray': D Raja Takes A Jibe At MNS' Anti-immigrant Rally