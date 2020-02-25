Mumbai On Alert After Tensions Escalate In Delhi; Protests Only At Azad Maidan

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, Maharashtra home department officials, on Tuesday, said that Mumbai would be kept on alert and stated that several precautionary measures have been put in place. This comes after protesters in Mumbai gathered at the Marine Drive on Monday night.

As per reports, over 30 protesters were detained by the Mumbai police after they gathered near Marine Drive to hold a candlelight vigil to protest against the clashes that took place between pro-CAA and anti-CAA demonstrators in northeast Delhi on February 24 and the horrific subsequent violence and arson that was perpetrated.

The police further declared that no permission for protest will be granted at any other place other than Azad Maidan.

Maharashtra Home Ministry officials: Mumbai kept on alert after recent incidents of violence in Delhi. State Police has taken precautionary measures to maintain law&order. Other than the designated area in Azad Maidan, no permission will be granted for any other protest in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Speaking about the protest that took place in Mumbai on February 24, the police said that no permission was granted to hold a protest or a candlelight vigil. Protesters who gathered at Marine Drive reportedly said that they were against any form of violence and condemned the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in Delhi.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed, as were at least four civilians. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with this, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

