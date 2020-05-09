Opposition Parties Write Letter To President Kovid, Express Concern Over Working Class

Amid the ongoing prolonged nationwide lockdown put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the left parties including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing deep concern over working class.

In the letter to the President, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, RJD and VCK president and MP Thirumavalvan have narrated concern over the security, welfare, livelihood, and future of crores of Indian working class.

PM Modi-led govt is doing nothing for migrant labourers: Yechury

Speaking to ANI, CPI- M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said: "We have written the letter to the President opposing the annulment of labour laws and we urged him to take note of our concern regarding the plights of migrants labourers and the problems that they are facing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is doing nothing for them in this crisis."

The Opposition leaders in its letter mentioned that the nullification of the labour laws and the hard-won democratic rights of the vast majority of Indian people in the name of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequences of this prolonged national lockdown is anti-constitutional and, hence against the law of the land.

The letter read: "Using the pretext of battle the COVID-19 pandemic, drastic changes are being made to the existing labour laws of the country which further jeopardises the lives and wellbeing of the working people. Already the country is witness to the most inhuman tragic dimensions of the plight of the migrant works since the national lockdown has been enforced. Far from protecting the fundamental right to life and dignity, today's conditions are barbaric. Last night, 16 migrant workers, mainly tribals, forced to walk thousands of kilometres back to their homes with no arrangements being made for them, were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra".

