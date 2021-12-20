CPI(M) MP Claims Raising Women's Marriage Age Will Have Catastrophic Effects, Writes To PM

After the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and AIMIM, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday raised objections to the Centre's proposition to increase the legal marriage age for women. Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem stated that the introduction of such a bill will have 'a very huge social impact.'

"You may note the fact that the intention behind this legislation has drawn widespread criticism in different levels. If this bill is passed, various personal and faith-based laws with govern marriages in India now will have to be amended. Not only that, the results will be catastrophic if the government is planning to merely raise the age of marriage without creating any social awareness," Elamaram Kareem told PM Modi.

Kareem further suggested that if the move was being considered for 'health reasons', then the government should instead ensure nourishment, and food security to prevent infant mortality. "The argument that the age of marriage of women is being raised to bring out gender equality is also fallacious," he said.

"Considering the importance of this legislation and ts social impact, the government should steo back from pushing the bill for consideration and passing in a haste manner," the CPI(M) MP wrote.

Centre clears proposal for raising marriage age for women

In a significant step towards gender parity, the Union Cabinet on December 15 cleared a proposal that would increase the minimum marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years, the same as that of men. The proposal was framed on basis of recommendations made by a task force set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Headed by Jaya Jaitley, the task force made extensive recommendations based on consultations from experts, young adults, young women, and others whom the decision affects directly. The development comes over a year after the plan was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address in 2020. While the proposal has been passed by the Centre, the bill is likely to be presented in Parliament to amend the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006 in both Houses, during the ongoing Winter Session.