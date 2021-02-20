CPI(M) Pays Tribute To China's Deng Xiaoping Even As Disengagement Of Troops Continue

Even as the disengagement of troops between India and China continue, CPI(M) on Friday paid tribute to Chinese politician Deng Xiaoping on his 23rd death anniversary. Deng Xiaoping rose to prominence after the death of Mao Zedong in 1976 and was a leader of the people's Republic of China (PRC) from 1978 to 1989. Taking to Twitter, CPI(M) noted that the CPC led China socialism with Chinese characteristics, guided with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Thought, and his theory.

24 years ago, on February 19, 1997, Comrade. Deng Xiaoping was died. He was a revolutionary communist, leader of the People's Republic of China from 1978 to 1989. CPC led China socialism with Chinese characteristics, be guided with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Thought and his Theory.

CPI(M)'s tribute comes amid the tenth round of Commanders-Corps level talks between India nad China at the Moldo point on Saturday. The two sides will discuss disengagement from other friction points after disengagement from both Northern and Southern banks of Pangong Tso Lake, according to Army sources. Disengagement at Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains will be discussed. The announcement comes on a day when China admitted for the first time that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) lost four of its soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with India last year near the LAC.

Earlier this week, the Indian Army released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between the two sides. The visuals also showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement. After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

#WATCH: Indian Army video of ongoing disengagement process in Ladakh.

Last year, the Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, triggering a strong reaction from the Indian Army. In the nine rounds of military talks, India was specifically insisting on the withdrawal of the Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the North bank of Pangong Lake. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

