'Create Financial Net For Poor, Use NYAY Scheme; Don't Call It That': Rahul's Covid Advice

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressing a video conference spoke about the government's preparation in tackling COVID-19 and the economic problems the country will face after the lockdown is lifted. The former Congress president suggested that the Centre should use the NYAY scheme and create a minimum financial net for the poor people. He also said that the suspension of MPLADs is not a major concern in this situation.

'Bottom-up and not top-bottom'

He said, "Our main force in the fight against COVID-19 is at state and district level. The success in Kerala and Wayanad is because the district machinery there is working effectively. So I would like to suggest that the fight against COVID should be 'bottom-up' and not 'top-bottom' The Prime Minister should empower the CMs and District officials. Our focus should be on fighting this together and adequately using our forces."

Gandhi said that the current situation is like "an emergency" and now the focus should not be on past actions. He said, "Whatever is done is done. Let's fight this together and I would suggest that blunt instruments should not be used. Release GST dues of the states, communicate with them effectively. We must work effectively."

'Unemployment will be at its peak'

He added, "The way in which the money is transferred, the speed in which it should have been done is not happening. I would like to talk about the economic sphere. There will be a food shortage in the future but still, the government should keep distributing food. The government should use NYAY scheme and transfer money into the bank accounts of the poor directly. Poor labourers will face the problem. Don't use the name NYAY but create a minimum financial net. Unemployment will be at its peak. Create a defence net for Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises and protect them."

He suggested the government to increase testing and use it strategically. He claimed that there will be a massive financial backlash after the lockdown ends and the first wave of 'unemployment' will begin. He also said that he would appreciate 'more detailed conversation' between the Prime Minister's office and the state governments. The Wayanad MP added that Covid can not be 'controlled it has to be managed'.

