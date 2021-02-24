Cricketer Manoj Tiwary, 5 Tollywood Stars Join TMC In Presence Of WB CM Mamata Banerjee

In the run-up for assembly elections, several artists from the Bengali film and television industry have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Tollywood stars and artists, who have been regulars at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's events are now joining the party.

The recent inductee in the ruling TMC is Indian Cricketer Manoj Tiwary. The 35-year-old batsman joined Mamata's camp along with several Tollywood artists during a counter-rally in Hooghly on Wednesday. Actors Saayoni Ghosh, June Maliya, Sudeshna Roy, Manali De, and director Raj Chakraborty were some of the celebrities who entered politics with TMC.

Ahead of his political debut, Tiwary had tweeted a link to his political profile on Instagram, stating that “a new journey” will begin today. His Instagram bio reads as ‘Politician, AITMC'.

A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram.https://t.co/uZ9idMW7lD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 24, 2021

Tiwary has played for the Indian cricket team in the One-Day International and T20 formats. He currently represents domestic cricket in Bengal and has played for various Indian Premier League teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, and Rising Pune Supergiants.

West Bengal gears up for Assembly Election

As assembly elections near in West Bengal, various celebrities have recently joined both TMC and the Opposition BJP, bolstering its chances of winning the upcoming polls. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

