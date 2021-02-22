TMC Claims Credit For Rail Routes Inaugurated By PM Modi; Accuses Him Of 'badmouthing' WB

On Monday, TMC leader Derek O'Brien accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a false claim while inaugurating new rail routes in West Bengal. The PM inaugurated the extension of the Kolkata Metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar, the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram, the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat section, the third line between Rasulpur and Magra and the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara. Maintaining that the Centre had not started these rail routes, O'Brien pointed out that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had allocated the budget for the same in 2011. He was referring to the announcements in the Railway Budget 2011-12 made by Banerjee who was then serving as the Railways Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led government.

As per the PIB press release highlighted by the Rajya Sabha MP, a core committee was set up to ensure the speedier completion of the following sections of the Kolkata Metro- Noapara to Barasat, Baranagar to Barrackpore, Baranagar to Dakshineswar, Dum-Dum Airport to New Garia and Joka to BBD Bagh. Moreover, it mentioned that the UPA government had commissioned the entire section from Tollygunge to New Garia and sought to enhance the connectivity of the Kolkata Metro. Accusing the PM of badmouthing West Bengal during his speech, the TMC leader alleged that the Centre itself had ranked the state number one for its performance in 100 days work, small scale industries, rural housing, rural road, minority scholarship, skill development, EODB- Business and e-Tendering.

Today, the PM claimed to have started new rail routes in Bengal. Jhoot! Mamata Banerjee as Rail Minister allocated the budget, on 25 February 2011!@PIB_India nails the lies of Mr Teleprompter!



See for yourself 👇PIB official government release pic.twitter.com/55Vw8ofW3c — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 22, 2021

Today, senior most member of the ‘tourist gang’ bad mouthed Bengal in his ‘teleprompter performance’.Then how come Centre awards us #1 in



100 days work

Small Scale Industries

Rural Housing

Rural Road

Minority Scholarship

Skill Development

EODB- Business

e-Tendering & more — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 22, 2021

'Development will be for all'

Addressing a huge rally in Hooghly earlier in the day, PM Modi tore into the Mamata Banerjee-led government and predicted that West Bengal is ready for a 'poriborton' (change). Maintaining that the entire state is cheering for 'Aar Noy Anyay' (no more injustice), he promised that a BJP government in WB will work to achieve 'Sonar Bangla'. Contending that the TMC government was focused on the politics of vote bank and appeasement instead of patriotism and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', he accused the state government of massive corruption. According to him, the development of West Bengal was not possible until the syndicate rules the state, the cut money culture persists and the administration protects goons.

PM Modi remarked, "BJP will work for such a 'Sonar Bangla' which will strengthen Bengal's history and culture. A Bengal where faith, spirituality, and enterprise will be respected; where development will be for all & appeasement of none. A Bengal which will be 'tolabaji-mukt' and 'rojgar-yukt'."

